Body found in Liberty Co. could be related to missing fisherman

A body found missing in Liberty County could be that of a man missing since Jan. 12.

On S442 in south Liberty County found the body of a white male lying on the bank of a wooded area near this small body of water and behind a private residence.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office has been for Nathan Heathco, 22 after he went missing after a car crash on Jan. 12.

Heathco was last seen walking on 1409 in Liberty County after a car crash.

He was wearing a green camo jacket, a black long-sleeve shirt, jeans, brown & green cowboy boots.

Liberty County Sheriff's Lead Investigators Lucy Castro and David Meyers said that a positive identification and cause of death cannot be determined until an autopsy has been completed.