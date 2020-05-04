Expand / Collapse search

Blue Angels to honor Houston frontline workers with flyover Wednesday

FILE PHOTO. A formation of the Blue Angels fly over Washington D.C. area, the United States, on May 2, 2020. The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flig ( Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty )

HOUSTON - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Houston on Wednesday to honor those on the front lines against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans on May 6.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” a post on the Blue Angel’s Twitter account reads.

The 30 minute-flyover in Houston will begin at 12:30 p.m. north of The Woodlands, will loop around the Houston area, and will end at 1 p.m. near League City.

The Blue Angels will flyover Houston on May 6.

Residents are asked to observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and are advised to refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced during a coronavirus task force briefing that the Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds would be doing flyovers of major American cities in “tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID.”

