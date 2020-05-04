Blue Angels to honor Houston frontline workers with flyover Wednesday

article

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Houston on Wednesday to honor those on the front lines against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans on May 6.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” a post on the Blue Angel’s Twitter account reads.

The 30 minute-flyover in Houston will begin at 12:30 p.m. north of The Woodlands, will loop around the Houston area, and will end at 1 p.m. near League City.

Residents are asked to observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and are advised to refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced during a coronavirus task force briefing that the Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds would be doing flyovers of major American cities in “tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID.”

