Blue Alert Houston: Terran Green suspect in Harris Co. deputy shooting barricaded in home, 3 officers wounded

A standoff with a wanted suspect, who is accused of shooting another Harris County deputy, is ongoing in Sunset Ridge West.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information is that Terran Green is barricaded in a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School.

Gonzalez said shots were fired at the location as officers were at the home, but they were unable to return fire.

During a news conference on Thursday night, authorities said a total of three law enforcement officers were wounded. Two of the law enforcement officers were said to be in good condition. Officials said two of the deputy marshals were from McAllen and Corpus Christi.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Law enforcement is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.