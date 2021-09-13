Expand / Collapse search
Biden to speak in person before UN General Assembly

Published 
News
Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York, the White House announced Monday.

The annual convening of world leaders will take place in-person this year, after being held virtually in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House says Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

RELATED: More than 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person

464984e1-President Joe Biden

FILE - US President Joe Biden walks to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Sept. 13, 2021, in Maryland. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately offer a preview of Biden’s address or detail his schedule, but the venue traditionally offers presidents a chance to lay out their foreign policy priorities and often serves as a convenient opportunity for bilateral meetings between world leaders.