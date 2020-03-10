Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with crucial Michigan polls closing soon

article

As soon as polls closed in Mississippi and Missouri at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner in both states' Democratic presidential primary.

The VoteCast survey showed Biden with a wide lead in both states. Importantly, Biden was leading in all parts of both states. He led among both men and women, as well as among both white voters and African American voters.

Black voters have powered Biden to wins in several states to date in the Democratic primaries, including his touchstone victory in South Carolina late last month.

In both Mississippi and Missouri on Tuesday, Biden dominated the vote among African Americans -- winning the support of close to three-quarters of African Americans in both states.

With the race narrowed to the two major candidates, AP VoteCast also found that Democratic primary voters in Missouri and Mississippi were more likely to think Biden could defeat Donald Trump in November than could Sanders.

Missouri has 68 delegates at stake. Mississippi has 36 pledged delegates at stake.

Missouri is among the more conservative of the six states holding Democratic primaries Tuesday. All but one of the statewide elected officials are Republicans. The Democratic presidential candidate faces an uphill battle to carry Missouri in November against President Donald Trump, who won the state by 19 percentage points in 2016.

Joe Biden campaigned in Mississippi on Sunday, working to shore up support among African Americans, who make up 38 percent of Mississippi's population and an even larger share of the Democratic electorate. Bernie Sanders canceled a plan to appear Friday in Jackson so he could campaign in Michigan, which is also holding a primary Tuesday.