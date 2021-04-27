Biden address to Congress: What time, how to watch and what he’ll say

President Joe Biden is set to give his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. He is expected to lay out his agenda for economic recovery from a disastrous, ongoing global pandemic.

Biden is also expected to tout his administration’s successful efforts in facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations for 200 million people within his first 100 days in the White House. He had originally set a goal for 100 million vaccinations by his first 100 days.

Biden’s speech comes just two days before he marks his 100th day in the White House.

What time does Biden speak?

The president is set to address Congress at 9 p.m. ET inside the House chamber. The speech will be shown live on television and streamed in its entirety on NewsNOW from FOX.

Biden’s first speech to Congress — called an "address to a joint session of Congress" instead of a "State of the Union," as is customary in a president’s first year — will already be unlike any other, as attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

With the House out of session for the week, many, if not most, House Republicans are expected to skip the event, increasing the chances that Biden will be speaking to a mostly friendly audience of Democrats. The Senate is in session, but some Republicans from that chamber are expected to skip as well — Texas Sen. John Cornyn said Monday that he's thinking of watching the speech on TV because "it sounds like Speaker Pelosi doesn’t want us to attend."

Other traditions have also been jettisoned for the address. Lawmakers can't bring guests, removing one source of drama and speculation. Nor will there be guests of the first lady in the gallery, depriving Biden of the ability to humanize his policy proposals and manufacture feel-good moments.

The White House says the president’s goal is to focus on the voters outside the Capitol.

"It’ll look different, but from his vantage point it still is an opportunity to speak directly to the American people," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. "We are looking for ways to engage with the American public, whether it’s through viewing parties or ways to communicate about what the president is proposing. But it won’t look or feel or sound like it has in the past."

$1 trillion American Families Plan to be unveiled

The highlight of the speech will be Biden’s American Families Plan, which is set to be unveiled in Wednesday’s address.

The $1 trillion-plus package is part of an ambitious next phase of Biden’s massive infrastructure investment program which is focused on so-called human infrastructure including child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans.

The American Families Plan comes after Biden’s announcement in March of his American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure investment to be funded by a corporate tax hike.

Together they add up a whopping $4 trillion effort to fulfill his campaign vow to Build Back Better.

The American Families Plan would be paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest 1% of Americans, in keeping with the president’s vow not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.

Biden infrastructure plan

Biden has compared his proposed transformation on infrastructure to the space race.

"It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Biden said when he first unveiled his American Jobs Plan in March at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh.

"It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago. In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs," he added.

The plan includes a shift from fossil fuels in order to combat the perils of climate change. It also kickstarts an effort to compete with the technology and public investments made by China, the world’s second-largest economy which is fast gaining on the United States’ dominant position.

The largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure.

An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

The new construction could keep the economy running hot, coming on the heels of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Economists already estimate it could push growth above 6% this year.

Biden hopes to pass an infrastructure plan by summer, which could mean relying solely on the slim Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate.

Free preschool, higher wages, tax credits for low-income families

Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, a $200 billion investment to be rolled out as part of his sweeping American Families Plan being unveiled Wednesday in an address to Congress.

The administration said the historic investment would benefit 5 million children and save the average family $13,000. It calls for providing federal funds to help the states offer preschool, with teachers and other employees earning $15 an hour.

"These investments will give American children a head start and pave the way for the best-educated generation in U.S. history," the administration said.

Ahead of Wednesday's speech, lawmakers pushed to make sure key priorities are included.

A group of leading centrist and progressive Democrats met late Tuesday with the White House to discuss its priority of making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which was increased to as much as $300 a month as part of a COVID-19 relief package. Right now, that benefit expires in 2022 and Biden has suggested extending it to 2025.

"We’re hopeful," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the chairman of the Banking Committee and advocate for a permanent child tax credit. "We want it to be permanent because it’s so important for so many people’s lives."

Biden has pushed to establish a $15 hourly minimum wage nationwide for all workers, making it a part of his COVID-19 relief package. But the Senate parliamentarian said the wage hike did not follow the budgetary rules that allowed the $1.9 trillion plan to pass with a simple majority, so it was not included in the bill that became law in March.

But on Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, giving a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

The action means that federal workers who currently earn the minimum of $10.95 an hour would receive a 37% pay hike, though the increase would be rolled out gradually, according to the terms of the order.

The order follows one from former President Barack Obama, signed in 2014, which raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $10.10 per hour.

Health care and extended coverage under Affordable Care Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have secured one top priority for Democrats, lowering the cost of buying health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Biden's plan is expected to extend the enhanced health insurance subsidies that had been approved as part of COVID-19 relief, rather than allowing them to expire in 2022, according to a Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

On March 23, Biden announced that his administration would extend the deadline for Americans to sign up for health care to Aug. 15 in celebration of the 11th anniversary since the Affordable Care Act became law.

But another key priority of Pelosi and Democrats — lowering prescription drug costs — is not expected to be in the package, according to a Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss private conversations with the Associated Press.

The president’s speech and the rollout of the American Families Plan come as Biden is marking his first 100 days in the White House, a rare moment for congressional action. Democrats narrowly control the House and Senate, giving the president’s party the full sweep of power for the first time in a decade.

Biden to pitch bipartisanship amid Republican pushback

While Biden is determined to reach out for bipartisanship, Republicans in Congress have largely panned his proposals as big government spending and vowed to oppose them.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called Biden's administration the "bait and switch" presidency for talking up bipartisanship but then leaving Republicans behind to negotiate legislation only with Democrats.

"President Biden ran as a moderate but I’m hard pressed to think of anything at all that he’s done so far that would indicate some degree of moderation," McConnell said Tuesday.

Republican leaders have also said they are unwilling to undo the 2017 tax law, their signature achievement of the Trump presidency, to pay for what they view as big spending by Democrats.

No Republicans voted for Biden's coronavirus rescue plan, which was signed into law last month. Last week, Republican senators proposed an alternative infrastructure plan focused on more traditional highway and bridge investments that would be one-fourth the cost, paid for by tolls and other user fees.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes and The Associated Press contributed.

