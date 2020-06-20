Bicyclist killed in fatal hit and run in SW Houston

article

Houston police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a bicyclist on the I-610 feeder road near Braeswood Blvd.

Investigators say there's no question that the person who hit and killed the bicyclist knew what they did before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the victim was riding with a group of bicyclists. The victim was ahead of the group when the accident happened. Police say by the time the group caught up with the victim, the suspect in this hit and run had already fled.

Houston police are asking for anyone who saw the hit and run crash or believes they know which vehicle was involved to call them.