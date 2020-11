article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Houston involving a bicyclist.



According to police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road.

Authorities said a male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by authorities.

