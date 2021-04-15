Attorney for Daunte Wright's family to address charges filed against ex-officer

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Daunte Wright's family, will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the charges filed against the former officer charges in Wright's death.

Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright at a traffic stop on Sunday. Body camera video shows she shouted, "Taser, Taser, Taser," and fired her handgun instead of her Taser. Wright died at the scene.

Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton announced his organization, the National Action Network, will cover Wright's funeral costs. Sharpton will also give a eulogy at the upcoming service. Sharpton said Crump will be working with the Wright family to make funeral plans.

The deadly police shooting has sparked four nights of unrest with protesters gathering outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At times, the demonstrations have turned violent with protesters throwing bricks at officers and looting businesses.