Bellaire HS campus closed due to positive COVID-19 case

Bellaire High School will be closed on Tuesday to in-person learning after a positive COVID-19 case was reported.

In a letter sent to parents and staff on Monday, the school says the affected person, who is not identified, is now self-isolating at home.

Houston ISD’s Health and Medical Services department has contacted all individuals determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus.

They will remain off campus until the end of their 14-day quarantine to ensure they do not have the virus.

All students will have to log on to Bellaire High School's virtual platform for learning on Tuesday.