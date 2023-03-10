Barricaded gunman arrested after shooting 2 state police troopers on Detroit's west side

Two Michigan State Police Troopers were shot near Outer Drive, and the suspect has been taken into custody after barricaded suspect situation ended Friday night just south of Fenkell on Detroit's west side.

The suspect got injured in the exchange of gunfire with police and will survive his injuries most likely, officials say. Detroit Police Chief James White said that the troopers - who were serving a search warrant at the time of the shooting, also suffered likely non-fatal injuries.

"The suspect is in custody and is in fact, wounded," Detroit Police Chief White said. "It appears that through the exchange of gunfire earlier, he was struck. He is now in custody without further incident."

White said there were two people who may be related to the suspect inside the residence where the gunman was, and that both are uninjured and in custody.

"A very violent night and difficult situation, it was the best outcome we could have hoped for," White said. "They were serving a search warrant with our Fugitive Apprehension Team. At some point the suspect became violent and started firing at officers and they returned fire."

Earlier tonight White said he spoke to the troopers who were able to talk and laugh with him, prior to attending a DPD ceremony. He said one trooper was wounded three times and the second trooper was wounded once.

"Many of us before we got here tonight we were at an officer-involved shooting where two police officers with Michigan State Police, were with us tonight trying to get a very violent offender off the street, were shot.

"I had the privilege of talking to the two heroes before I got here because they were able to talk. We shared some laughs and I talked to their colonel we couldn't get past the fact that two officers were shot just trying to do their job. This is a very difficult time for law enforcement."

Michigan State Police released information about the two troopers who were wounded.

"The sergeant that was wounded joined the MSP in 2014. The trooper that was wounded joined MSP in 2017. This investigation is being handled by the Homicide Task Force and any further media inquires will be handled by DPD," the twitter account said.

White told the reporters that he did not know the suspect's age, but added "I do know he was violent."

The incident happened near 10205 W Outer Drive at Chalfonte.

The MSP Emergency Support Team was created in 1974 to handle highly dangerous and critical incidents facing law enforcement, according to the state of Michigan website.

Shooting Investigation: 03/10/2023 at 5:15 PM

Location:

10205 W Outer Drive

Synopsis:

Very preliminary information. Two members of our Emergency Support Team have been injured. Their condition is unknown and are in route to the hospital. PIO is heading to scene. 1/ pic.twitter.com/6VkEHbDbFr — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 10, 2023

