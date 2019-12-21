Barbershop employee shot by customer over haircut given to suspect's son: HCSO
article
HOUSTON - A male employee at a barbershop in Katy has been shot by a customer, Harris County deputies say.
According to HCSO, the incident happened at a barbershop in the 23900 block of Franz Road. The customer was allegedly arguing over a haircut that the barber gave his son.
The customer then fled the scene in a vehicle that may have been a 4-door Sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
FOX 26 will have more details as they become available.