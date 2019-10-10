Babysitter wanted, charged after 2 children start fire while unattended at Motel 6 in Spring

article

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is charging a babysitter accused of leaving two children unattended before a fire at a Motel 6 in Spring.

Tara Piccione, 31, has been charged with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return.

At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Spring Fire Department was called out to the Motel 6 on Cypresswood Court. The three alarm fire required about 75 firefighters from different departments to fight.

Parts of the building of this Motel 6 located on Cypresswood Court just off of I-45 collapsed, and the roof is totally destroyed, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office has confirmed the fire started by children that were left unattended. Officials say they were playing with a lighter.

Twenty-five rooms in the motel were occupied during the fire.

Some needed to be rescued from the third floor.

Advertisement

In total, seven people were taken to the hospital, some of them children, for non-life threatening injuries.

Hotel guests know their belongings are gone, and now trying to figure out how to get back what’s lost.