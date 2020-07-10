Authorities searching for possible suspect following deadly shooting in Greenway area

article

Houston police have released new details following a deadly shooting in the Greenway area on Friday evening.

According to police, they responded to a discharge of a firearm call, just after 6 p.m. on the 3200 block of Norfolk Street at an apartment complex.

A release stated that the two females, ages 32 and 34, were found dead inside an apartment, and they appeared to have had gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation showed the incident was between one of the females and an ex-boyfriend, police said.

Witnesses reported to police seeing a possible suspect fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build and wearing a gray shirt and shorts. He was last seen driving a black BMW sedan with New Jersey license plates YJT-75Y.

If you have any information on this case, contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.