Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in SW Houston.
Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3800 block of Ripplebrook Drive.
Authorities said a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot at a suspect.
Houston police said the deputy isn’t injured.
Authorities also said a second suspect is being sought in connection to the shooting.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.