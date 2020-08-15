Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

article

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in SW Houston.



Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3800 block of Ripplebrook Drive.

Authorities said a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot at a suspect.



Houston police said the deputy isn’t injured.



Authorities also said a second suspect is being sought in connection to the shooting.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



No other information has been released.



This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.