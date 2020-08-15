Expand / Collapse search
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in SW Houston. 

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3800 block of Ripplebrook Drive. 

Authorities said a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot at a suspect. 

Houston police said the deputy isn’t injured. 

Authorities also said a second suspect is being sought in connection to the shooting. 

No other information has been released. 

This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest. 