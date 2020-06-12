Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston

Published 
Updated just in
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Bar explodes near Houston’s Museum District

Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion and fire at a bar near Houston's Museum District.

HOUSTON - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a bar in Houston that left debris scattered in the street Friday morning.

The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 on Almeda.

Some fire could be seen, but firefighters quickly put it out.

Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of an explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston.

Authorities blocked off nearby roads where debris had fallen.

Nearby residents reported being rattled awake by the explosion.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.