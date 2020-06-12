Authorities investigate explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston

Firefighters responded to an explosion at a bar in Houston that left debris scattered in the street Friday morning.

The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 on Almeda.

Some fire could be seen, but firefighters quickly put it out.

Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of an explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston.

Authorities blocked off nearby roads where debris had fallen.

Nearby residents reported being rattled awake by the explosion.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Advertisement

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.