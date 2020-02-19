Authorities find man dead on the scene of auto-pedestrian accident

article

At about 7:30 p.m., our northside patrol officers were dispatched to 7100 Airline on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived with the fire department, there was an adult male deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the male was crossing the street while two vehicles were going northbound on Airline at a high rate of speed. Reports are that they may have been racing. At one point one of the vehicles struck the victim, pushing him into and under a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light to make a left turn.

Vehicle crimes investigators are on the scene. Hit and run investigators will be conducting the investigation to learn how the accident happened and also to locate the two drivers of the two vehicles that fled the location.

