APD: Two found dead after SWAT standoff in Central Austin

The Austin Police Department said two people were found dead following a SWAT situation that lasted more than six hours in the 1900 block of West 35th Street in Central Austin.

Authorities found two people dead when they entered the building, according to Amanda Ruiz. It is unclear at this time if the suspect died.

Earlier during the standoff, the parent of a patient at the medical center told Fox News that their doctor was being held in the building. The witness also told Fox News the suspect was a doctor.

Some homes were evacuated by police.

According to police, a 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. that a suspect had allegedly entered either a doctor or dental office with a gun and took hostages.

In a 9 p.m. update, Amanda Ruiz said a witness told her everyone inside the medical office had been taken hostage by the suspect, but he let at least three people go immediately.

"When I arrived on scene, I saw a woman being escorted by police out of the taped area where she was met and hugged by a child. And that's what we've been seeing over the past few hours: multiple people being walked out and handed off to what we can only assume are loved ones," FOX 7's Amanda Ruiz reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.