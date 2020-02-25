Aunt accidentally shoots 10-year-old nephew in north Harris County

article

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible accidental shooting of a 10-year-old boy in the 18200 Chisholm Trial around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a 19-year-old aunt was in the apartment with the child at the time of the shooting. The aunt picked up the gun to take pictures, and it accidentally went off and hit the 10-year-old boy in the stomach.

Authorities say the 19-year-old thought the gun wasn't loaded.

The boy was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance. He is in critical condition.

