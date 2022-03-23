Attempted bank robbery leads to gunfight between suspects, armored truck drivers in NW Harris County

Authorities say an attempted bank robbery Wednesday afternoon turned into a gunfight between possible suspects and armored truck drivers in northwest Harris County.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened at a bank in the 800 block of West FM 1960.

From what we know so far, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, gunfire was exchanged between armored truck drivers and possible suspects trying to rob the bank.

No injuries were reported, and no additional information was released, as of this writing.

