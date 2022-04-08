11 people injured following crash on Barton Springs Road, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS is on scene of a "major collision" involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians at 1800 Barton Springs Road.

ATCEMS reports two vehicles are involved and one collided into a food truck and multiple pedestrians.

In total, 11 people were injured, ATCEMS said. Two pedestrians have serious injuries, seven others do not have life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS officials said they will provide an update soon.

WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter