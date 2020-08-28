At least three dead from carbon dioxide poisoning due to generators

article

At least three people in Port Arthur are dead and several more in critical condition from carbon dioxide poisoning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, it's believed the deaths are due to improper use of a generator.

In a Facebook post, JCSO reported that have been several incidents in Jefferson County where citizens have become overwhelmed by CO poisoning.

Reports say several people were taken to the Texas Medical Center for treatment.

Many people began relying on generators due to the rolling power outages in southeast Texas.

GENERATOR SAFETY TIPS

- Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage

- Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring

- Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage

- Don't overload the generator

- Make sure your generator is properly grounded

- Do not store gasoline for the generator indoors

- Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operations

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” If you breathe in a lot of CO, it can make you pass out or kill you.