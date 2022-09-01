At least 3 injured after small plane crashes into Tomball home

article

At least three people have been injured after a small plane crashed into a home in Tomball, officials said.

Officials with the Klein Fire Department said the plane crashed into a home along State Highway 99, just north of the David-Wayne Hooks Airport.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all three people, who were in the plane, have been taken to the hospital, two are said to be in stable condition and a third person was in serious condition.

Gonzalez added it appears the plane struck the porch of a trailer in the area. However, the trailer was unoccupied.

No other details have been released.

