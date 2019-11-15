At least 2 injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, N.J.

Police are investigating a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the Pleasantville-Camden football game around 9 p.m. after gunshots rang out.

According to police, a juvenile and an adult were seriously injured. Their names and ages have not been released.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police have recovered a firearm. No word on a suspect at this time.

