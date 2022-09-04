At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash

article

Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

We're told officers backed off to slow down for a red light at the intersection, however, the driver in the stolen vehicle continued and crashed into three other vehicles. At least one of the drivers suffered serious injuries, resulting in their death.

No additional information was shared by police on other drivers, as of this writing.

The driver meanwhile, is facing additional charges aside from an open felony warrant and a joint investigation with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is underway.