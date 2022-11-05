Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 6: Astros need 1 more win against Phillies after 3-2 lead

Houston Astros
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are looking to take it all Saturday at Minute Maid Park during Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. 

This comes after Thursday's nail-biting defeat in Philadelphia, where the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the World Series 

The roof will be closed, during Saturday's game but all eyes will remain on Houston for a big win Saturday night. 

Houston has a 55-26 record at home and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies have a 71-33 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.