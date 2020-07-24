Astros home opener draws few into downtown area

You won’t hear the sounds of the crowd spilling out from Minute Maid Park, and with bars closed, there are few options to enjoy a ball game like we did pre-Coronavirus.



“It’s just weird watching it and not fans in the stands, because like the fans I really do make the game, and like for the players, you know that’s what like motivates them and rallies them up.“ said Sydney Byro, who came out to Home Plate Grill to watch the game.



Of course, fans are bummed, but the surrounding bars and restaurants have been dealt the biggest blow and are hoping that hosting watch parties will help their business.



Richard Russell is a bartender at Home Plate, he tells FOX 26, “Not having the constant you know parade or anything like that of fans, you know we’re going to Minute Maid Park, or walking around as the season should’ve started back in April. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Baseball fans love to keep their traditions, like the Cuellar’s, who postponed their honeymoon 18 years ago to attend the Astro’s opening day. They have come back every year since and weren’t going to let the virus ruin their tradition, they came out for dinner just to be across the street from the ballpark.



Gabriel Cuellar said, “It’s unfortunate that things have happened, but we got to make the best of it. The only thing I think we have control over is our attitude, and we can’t control what happens in the world or what happens every day, but we can control our own attitude, and we’re going to keep positive, keep pushing through, and hope these Astros win tonight on opening day.“

We did notice that none of the restaurants were overcrowded. Social distancing was being enforced. There was also one young family tailgating in the parking lot across the street, anything for the fans to be close to the game.