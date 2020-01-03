Armed man shot, killed by Houston police officers

article

Houston Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 10000 block of Spottswood.

Police say a man barricaded himself in a backyard shed with a gun to his own head.

The man with the gun was shot by multiple officers.

Police have confirmed the man involved this incident is dead.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as soon as new details emerge.

