Argument leads to 3 people being shot inside Third Ward grocery store: HPD

Three people were reportedly shot Sunday evening inside a grocery store in the Third Ward.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the corner of Cindy and Burkett Street.

Police say it started just before 6 p.m. as an argument between two men outside the store. Those two men then went inside the store and started firing shots, hitting an innocent bystander in the foot.

"One guy was shot in the foot and he was just standing there. He had no involvement in the disturbance between the two guys," HPD Officer Anthony Le said.

Eva Fulghum has lived in the area for 36 years. She says she heard the gunshots and came outside to make sure it wasn’t someone she knew.

"It’s a mess. It’s devastating and it needs to stop now," Fulghum said. "hat’s going through your mind? It could’ve been me. It’s a lot of kids here, it’s a lot of elderly here, and they need to come here to these stores to get by or whatever, but the violence, it just needs to stop."

Police say they’ve recovered both of the handguns used in the shooting. Two of those men remain in the hospital in critical condition.