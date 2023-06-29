Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:20PM
ATHENS, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued for two missing East Texas girls.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the girls were last seen off County Road 1408 just outside of Athens at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Bonnie Webb is 11 years old, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Willow Webb is 14 years old and last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.

No additional details about why the Amber Alert was issued.

A suspect description was not immediately released.