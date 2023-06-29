Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

article

An Amber Alert was issued for two missing East Texas girls.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the girls were last seen off County Road 1408 just outside of Athens at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Bonnie Webb is 11 years old, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Willow Webb is 14 years old and last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.

No additional details about why the Amber Alert was issued.

A suspect description was not immediately released.