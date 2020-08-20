AMBER Alert issued for two girls missing from Palo Pinto Co.

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls out of Palo Pinto County.



Authorities are looking for Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11.



Authorities said both girls were last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, Texas.



Sarah is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.



Natalie is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not release any information about a suspect involved in their disappearance.



If you have any information on where they may be, contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 659-2085.