Amber Alert issued for missing south Texas 17-year-old

Police in the south Texas city of San Juan are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Arranza Diaz Larraga.

The San Juan Police Department said she was last seen in that city Tuesday evening.

Police did not release any details about Arranza’s disappearance or a suspect but said they believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

She is described as being about 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair with highlights, brown eyes and a mole on the inner side of her left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or San Juan PD at 956-223-2400.