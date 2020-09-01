Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 1 and 11, out of Northeast Texas

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for two little girls from Northeast Texas who are believed to have been abducted.

The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood out of Atlanta, Texas.

The two girls were last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

They are believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD2390. A suspect description was not released.

Authorities say the two girls are believed to be in grave danger.