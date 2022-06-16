Amber Alert issued for missing girl last seen in Honey Grove, Texas

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl last seen in Honey Grove, Texas.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton.

Braxton was last seen on the 1000 block of Elm Street around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Braxton is described as a Black female, 4'11" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blondish/brown braids, orange and white cheerleading outfit, and blue/orange/red Croc footwear.

If you have any information on where Braxton is, contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378-2222.