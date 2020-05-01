Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Texas girl.

Auroa Lopez was last seen around 12:50 a.m. May 1 in San Antonio in the 8500 block of Tuxford.

Aurora is described as a Hispanic female, 3’0” tall, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Amber Alert names Sherry McGill, 49, as a suspect. McGill is described as a white female, 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a 2012 black Honda Accord with TX license plate KTR2989.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-600.

