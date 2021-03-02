Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Hill County girl

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from the Hill County town of Itasca.

Lori Johnson was last seen last Friday in Itasca. She’s described as a Hispanic girl, 5’ 3" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her teeth and two lines cut into her left eyebrow.

Police are also looking for 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos, who is said to be connected to Lori's abduction. Her front, sides and back hairline are all shaved. She also has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

A vehicle discription was not released.

Police believe Lori is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to the Itasca Police Department at (254)-687-2020.