Amber Alert issued for Houston boy taken in stolen car

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in southwest Houston.

Police say 5-year-old Richard Banahene was inside the car that was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt on top of a black and gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue and green Sketchers shoes. Richard weighs about 40 pounds and is tall for his age.

He was inside a 2009 black Toyota Corolla with paper tags #57887Y6. The vehicle has tape on the sideview mirrors and a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911 or drop him off at the nearest fire station or hospital.