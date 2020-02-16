Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for Houston boy taken in stolen car

Updated 55 mins ago
Anyone who sees this child is asked to call 911 or take him to the nearest fire station or hospital. ( Houston Police Department )

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in southwest Houston.

Police say 5-year-old Richard Banahene was inside the car that was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt on top of a black and gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue and green Sketchers shoes. Richard weighs about 40 pounds and is tall for his age.

He was inside a 2009 black Toyota Corolla with paper tags #57887Y6. The vehicle has tape on the sideview mirrors and a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911 or drop him off at the nearest fire station or hospital.