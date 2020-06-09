Amber Alert issued for baby taken near Texas-Oklahoma border

article

An Amber Alert for a three-month-old girl from the Red River area was issued early Tuesday and police say she is in danger.

Gainesville police near the Oklahoma state line said Lyrik Aliyana Brown was taken Monday night.

She weighs 15 pounds and has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen in a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

Police believe she was taken by Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30, last seen in khaki shorts and a black Chicago Bulls t-shirt. He may be driving a 2011 grey Volkswagen Jetta with temporary Texas tags.