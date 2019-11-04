Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old San Antonio girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old San Antonio girl who was abducted from her home in the early hours of Monday morning by her father.

Jaya Trevino was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt that says "Big Sister" in pink and purple lettering and a diaper. She is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 10700 block of Shaenfield Road in San Antonio at 12:19 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say they are also looking for 33-year-old Juan Trevino who was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He is 5'7", 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear.

Authorities are also looking for a black 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate number MKS1273.

According to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Jaya was taken during a family violence assault when Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife's residence, threatened her with violence and assaulted her.

He then grabbed Jaya and fled the residence, her mother seeing Jaya's head slam against the door on the way out.

Law enforcement officials believe Jaya is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-4630 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000.

VIEW THE FULL AMBER ALERT BELOW: