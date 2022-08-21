AMBER ALERT canceled for 3-year-old Houston girl believed to be with person of interest

article

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The Texas Center for the Missing has recently updated information previously released on the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities have located a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be with a person of interest last seen in northwest Harris County.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Lincy Guitry, 3, was last seen Sunday morning at her parent's apartment in the 12800 block of North Borough Dr. near the Greenspoint area.

She is described as 3 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Officials also arrested a person of interest, Holman Hernandez, 50.

They were believed to be in a 2007 Gray Nissan Xterra with the Texas license plate NKD7882.