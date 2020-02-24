Amber Alert canceled for 8-month-old Mesquite girl

An Amber Alert has been issued as authorities search for an 8-month-old Mesquite girl.

Update: Missing Mesquite baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

The Texas Department of Transportation said Nyla Crockett was last seen in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Ave. at 11:18 p.m. Friday.

Authorities are also seeking Chernario Crockett, 30. DPS said she is the mother of the child and is the suspect. Chernario was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots. Officials didn't have any details on a vehicle the two could be travelling in.

The custody rights of Chernario were not immediately known.

People with information are asked to contact Mesquite police at 972-216-6241.