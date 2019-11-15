Alleged gunman, 4 others charged in NJ football game shooting; 10-year-old critical

article

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were shot at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday. Four others were also arrested.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and related offenses.

Four other men at the game were charged with weapons offenses.

Those arrested included 27-year-old Michael Mack, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon – all of Atlantic City — and 26-year-old Vance Golden of Pleasantville.

Dixon was also charged with eluding.

One of those wounded was a 10-year-old boy, who was airlifted to a children's hospital in Philadelphia in critical condition, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

A 27-year-old man was also injured. He is in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound, was treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. The stands were packed to watch the Greyhounds, which won its first division title in 43 years this season.

The shooting touched off "mayhem" as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

Panicked spectators and some of the players knocked down a fence in their haste to escape the confines of the field. Some children were separated from their parents, and other parents held babies and young children tight to keep them from being run over by those fleeing, according to Jonathan Diego, who was at the game in Pleasantville, near Atlantic City.

"It was mayhem, literally people coming in waves running away," said Diego, who helped coach a Pleasantville youth football team involved in a game in which three people were shot and wounded in 2005. All survived. That same team was practicing in 2015 when a spectator was shot but survived.

Diego said his friend, a retired paramedic, gave first aid to the 10-year-old boy who was shot.

"He applied pressure to the little boy's wounds on his neck, trying to slow down the bleeding until the ambulance could come up," Diego said.

Videos obtained by The Associated Press show people hitting the ground, running from the bleachers and jumping over chain-link fences as gunfire sounds. At least six gunshots are audible in a video from Jersey Sports Zone, which also shows players stop mid-play, look at the stands and then turn and run.

Proseuctors said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. One of the passengers allegedly threw a gun out of the vehicle while entering Atlantic City.

Police also recovered a firearm from the scene, FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reported.

In a press conference, Tyner referenced a Thursday shooting at a Southern California high school, where a 16-year-old boy killed two students and wounded three others. The shooter succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy lamented the violence.

"High school playoff football should be a cause for community celebration, not the backdrop for panic and terror," Murphy said Saturday. "Last night was a stark reminder that no community is immune from gun violence, and that we must not ever give up in our efforts to prevent such senseless acts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.