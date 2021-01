article

The United States Capitol Police say the scene is clear after they reported that officers responded to a suspicious package near the U.S. Capitol building on Friday night.

Police directed staff and other personnel to avoid 501 First Street, Southeast, as they investigated the package.

At around 8:24 p.m., police cleared the scene.

