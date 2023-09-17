All 9 teen boys captured after detention center escape, riot in Berks County: police

Nine juveniles are back in custody less than 12 hours after police say they broke out of a detention center in Berks County over the weekend.

The escape was sparked by a riot that broke out at Abraxas Academy on the 1000 block of Academy Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday, state police say.

As state and local law enforcement "took back control" of the facility, they noticed nine juveniles were missing.

Officials say the group banded together to overtake two female staff, stole keys, and eventually escaped through a weak point in the facility's fencing.

On Monday morning, Pennsylvania Police announced that four of the escaped juveniles were taken into custody inside a house on Oak Grove Road at 5:47 a.m.

Police say they banged on the door to find the escapee "done, tired and cold."

The remaining five were caught in a stolen vehicle and trailer less than an hour later. They were taken into custody after a brief pursuit, bringing the search to an end, police said during a Monday morning press conference.

The juveniles are said to 15 to 17 years old, and are currently booked at the detention center for various charges, including robbery, firearms offenses, car theft and bad behavior at another facility.

Police say all nine teens will now be charged with escape, as well as any other crime committed while on the run.

Twin Valley School District closed their schools and offices Monday "out of an abundance of caution." All after school and evening activities were also canceled.

No serious injuries have been reported due to the incident. However, police say one of the female staff members suffered a minor hand injury.

This escape comes less than a week after the capture of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who left neighbors in Chester County living in fear during a 14-day search.