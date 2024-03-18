Aliens aren't coming to California. SpaceX launch leaves streak of light over LA skies

No, aliens aren't invading California. A streak of light and contrail over the Los Angeles skies left onlookers wondering what was flying over them Monday night.

Turns out, whatever we saw flying over Southern California a little before 7:30 p.m. PT was a SpaceX launch. The Starlink 7-16 launch originated from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

SpaceX explained on its website that it was launching a Falcon 9 rocket with 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites.

Below is a full video of SpaceX's launch:

There was a similar launch back in Sept. 2023 that left Californians wondering if gullible was written over the skies. Firefly Aerospace had launched a rocket – also from the Vandenberg Space Force Base – leaving folks wondering what the heck was happening.

At the time of the Firefly launch, NASA had coincidentally released a UFO report to the public indicating that the agency did not find evidence of extraterrestrial origin.

