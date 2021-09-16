Alex Murdaugh to surrender to authorities after warrant issued, lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh , the South Carolina lawyer who allegedly arranged for someone to kill him in an effort to collect millions in insurance payouts for his son, will turn himself in to authorities Thursday, his lawyer Jim Griffin told Fox News on Wednesday evening.

"We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton Country magistrate court," Griffin said.

The development comes after a Sept. 4 shooting in which Murdaugh, 53, was grazed by a bullet to his head in broad daylight on the side of a rural road, just months after his wife and son were both shot dead.

He allegedly admitted the shooting was part of a scheme to collect a $10 million insurance payout for his surviving son. Another one of his lawyers, Dick Harpootlian, told NBC’s "Today" show on Wednesday that his client expected to be charged and knew what he was doing was wrong.

"He clearly knew what he had done was wrong and explained to us a couple things," he said. "One, the murder of his son and wife 90 days ago took a tremendous toll on him. His father died of cancer that same week – most people couldn’t get through that. He got through it with the use of opioids and then last week it was uncovered that he had converted some client and law firm money to his own use, and again spent most of that on opioids."

The suspect who allegedly shot Murdaugh – identified as Curtis Edward Smith, 61 – is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the case.

FILE - Handcuffs are pictured holding barricades together at a rally on June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The pending arrest adds another layer to one of South Carolina's most prominent legal dynasties.

Shortly before news of the arrest warrant, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), announced it was opening up a criminal probe into the February 2018 death of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield died from a mysterious slip-and-fall incident in the Murdaugh home. However, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper requested that SLED look into the death.

"On the death certificate the manner of death was ruled ‘Natural,’ which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident," Topper wrote in a letter to authorities. "In light of the inconsistencies, I feel that it is prudent to pursue an investigation into Gloria Satterfield's death."

In addition to the inquiry, Satterfield's two sons filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh on Wednesday alleging he failed to pay any portion of the $505,000 owed as part of a wrongful death settlement. Several other defendants are named, including Corey Fleming, the Satterfield estate's former attorney and a close friend of Murdaugh, according to the legal filing.

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh shooting: South Carolina police say attack on lawyer was botched hit in life insurance plot

Wednesday's event came more than three months after Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, 52, and Paul , 22, were fatally shot . Murdaugh reported finding them dead outside their home.

No arrests have been made in connection to the killings and Murdaugh has denied any involvement.

Before the Sept. 4 shooting, he resigned from his law firm after allegations surfaced that misappropriated funds and said he was entering rehab.

"I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders," he said in a statement at the time. "I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues."

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.