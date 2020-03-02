Airlines waiving cancellation, change fees amid Coronavirus concers

Several airlines are now waiving cancellation and change fees on flights as concerns grow over the coronavirus.

RELATED: US COVID-19 death toll climbs to 6 in Washington

American Airlines says it will drop change fees up to 14 days before travel for customers who buy their tickets between March 1 and March 16.

United is waiving change fees and allowing refunds for travel to and from select cities including Shanghai, China, and Milan, Italy.

JetBlue Airways announced last week it's waiving cancel and change fees for all new flight bookings made between Feb. 27 and March 11 for travel through June 1.

Delta is waiving change fees for transpacific and transatlantic flights with certain restrictions.

Hawaiian Airlines is dropping change fees and fare differences for travel through Oct. 31 provided flights were booked by May 1.

MORE: