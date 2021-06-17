Aircraft reportedly falls into water off coast of Long Beach Island

Authorities are investigating reports that an aircraft crash-landed into the water off the coast of Long Beach Island, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear at this time exactly what type of aircraft fell out of the sky and how many people were on board.

Coast guard boats were seen swarming around where the aircraft was suspected of landing. A group of medical vehicles was also spotted on the beach near the crash site.

Authorities have not provided a formal update at this time.

