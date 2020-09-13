Afternoon shooting under investigation in SE Houston

article

An afternoon shooting in southeast Houston is under investigation.



Details are limited but the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Sherwood Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.



The suspects involved in the shooting may have fled in a vehicle, authorities said.

No additional information was released.