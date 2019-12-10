Active shooter situation in Jersey City

Here's what we know: - Heavy gunfire reported

- Multiple Police officers shot

- Suspects were in grocery store

-Several schools on lockdown

Multiple police officers were shot in a more than hour-long gun battle in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in an area that has a Catholic school, a few convenience stores, a kosher supermarket, and a hairstylist. There is also a synagogue and a church in the area.

Two suspects were "taken down" according to FOX News and the search was on for a third person.

Governor Murphy said that he had been briefed on the unfolding situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," Murphy said in a tweet.

Twitter user Keldy Ortiz posted video with the sounds of rapid gunfire. Bursts of gunfire had been going on for around an hour in the city, just across the river from Manhattan.

"They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago." — Witness Andy Patel

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire.

"I can hear the gunshots. It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets," said Patel.

MLK Drive was also cleared of any pedestrians. Video from the scene shows officers taking aim from a corner while heavily armed police stand outside a school.

In another clip posted online, a long stream of armed officers with weapons pointing in several directions walk down a sidewalk.

Several schools in the area have been placed on lockdown and people in all schools in neighboring Bayonne have also been ordered to shelter in place.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.

The NJ State Police Benevolent Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.